Two held for stealing 47 tabs from govt school

Palwal, April 30
The detective staff of the local police arrested two persons in connection with the theft case of around 47 tablets from a government school in the district that occurred in December last year. The police have recovered 34 stolen tablets from the accused.
Inspector Mohammed Ilyas disclosed that the accused, identified as Padam and Gopal, are residents of Satuagarhi village in the district. The police nabbed them on April 27 following an investigation. During interrogation, the accused admitted to stealing the tablets along with a third person from Government Senior Secondary School in Hassanpur, he added.
The police recovered 21 tablets from Padam’s possession and 13 from Gopal. However, the third accused is still at large. The two arrested accused have been remanded to judicial custody.
