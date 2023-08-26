Two held for theft

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, August 25

A team of the CIA-I of the Yamunanagar police has arrested two persons in connection with theft of five motorcycles.

Kewal Singh, in-charge of the CIA-I, said the accused had been identified as Gaurav, alias Lehri of Bubka village, and Nikhil of Silikhurd village. He said the accused were today produced before a court in Jagadhri and sent to judicial custody. On a tip off, they arrested Gaurav from Aurangabad village in Yamunanagar district. — TNS

266 overloaded vehicles fined

Kurukshetra: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Kurukshetra has challaned 266 vehicles and imposed a fine of over Rs 86.63 lakh during July for plying with load beyond permissible limits and violating other traffic norms.

