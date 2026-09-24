Two held in Panipat for 37 robberies, thefts and snatchings within three months

With the arrest of two accused, the Panipat police have claimed to have solved 37 cases of loot, theft and snatching in the district. The accused allegedly committed the crimes within a span of three months.

The accused have been identified as Ishu of Veer Bhawan Chungi and Vashu of Old Housing Board Colony. Both had criminal records and had previously been convicted by courts, the police said.

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Harshit Goel, ASP, said the two were arrested from Bhainswal Road on the drain bypass on Tuesday evening. They were produced before a court on Wednesday, which sent them to two days’ police remand.

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ASP Goel said the CIA-2 team, led by Sub-Inspector Anil, was patrolling the area late on Tuesday evening when it received information that two suspects on a motorcycle were roaming on Bhainswal Road near the drain bypass and allegedly planning to commit a crime.

Acting on the information, the police raided the spot and apprehended the two.

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During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had looted Rs 9,000 and a mobile phone from a youth near Prabhakar Hospital on Assandh Road on September 15. A case was registered at the Old Industrial Area police station on a complaint by Ravi of Idgah Colony.

ASP Goel said the accused subsequently admitted to their alleged involvement in 36 more incidents. Of these, 12 cases had already been registered at various police stations in the district.

The investigation also revealed that both accused had criminal records. One of them had 24 cases related to loot, theft, dacoity, gang activity and violations of the Arms Act registered at various police stations. He had been convicted in two cases and released on bail in January 2026.

Two cases of snatching and kidnapping had also been registered against Vashu, who had been convicted in a kidnapping case and released on bail around four years ago, the police said.

According to the police, the two accused came in contact while they were in jail and were allegedly addicted to drugs. They remained in contact after being released on bail and allegedly hatched a plan to commit a series of crimes, including thefts, robberies and snatchings.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told the police that they used to roam on a motorcycle without a number plate and target lone pedestrians in deserted areas. They would allegedly snatch mobile phones and cash from their victims and flee the spot.

The accused allegedly committed around 38 such incidents within three months, the ASP said.