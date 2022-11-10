Two held in student’s murder case in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, November 9

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a student of Industrial Training Institute. The murder had taken place in a colony of Yamunanagar on Sunday allegedly due to old enmity. The accused have been identified as Munish alias Nishu of Prithvi Nagar and Basant Yadav of Krishna Nagar of Yamunanagar.

