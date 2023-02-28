Two held with 7 stolen bikes

Faridabad, February 27

The police have recovered seven stolen motorcycles from two persons.

The police said Arun and Prakash, both residents of Okhla in Delhi, were nabbed in cases of vehicle theft. The police recovered the motorcycles on the basis of information provided by the accused after their arrest two days ago. They have admitted to seven incidents of vehicle theft over the past one year.They were remanded in judicial custody after interrogation.