Two held with banned drugs

Yamunanagar, December 22
The Anti-Narcotic Cell has arrested two persons in a case of recovery of banned drugs (capsules).
Balraj Singh, in-charge of the cell, said the accused were Monu of UP and Mujahir of Yamunanagar.
He said today they were presented in a court in Jagadhri, where they were sent to judicial custody.
He said they had arrested Sumit of Shadipur village of Yamunanagar district with 1,272 capsules of banned drugs on August 21.
He said during the interrogation, Sumit had said he used to bring banned medicines from Mujahir.
He said when they arrested Mujahir, he said that he had brought the said banned medicines from Monu, who ran a medical store in UP.
