Two held with eight stolen mobikes in Yamunanagar

A team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell of the Yamunanagar district police has arrested two persons and reportedly recovered eight stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Advertisement

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said the team produced the accused in court, which sent them to judicial custody. “Working under the guidance of SP Kamaldeep Goyal, the team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Cell is working to nail down criminals,” said Chamkaur Singh.

Advertisement

Rajesh Kumar, in charge of the cell, said his team received information that two persons would be travelling towards Uttar Pradesh via Kalanaur village in Yamunanagar district on a stolen motorcycle. He said that based on this information, a team was formed.

Advertisement

He said the team set up barricades near Kalanaur village and began checking the vehicles. “After some time, two persons were seen arriving on a motorcycle. The team stopped them and searched them, and recovered the stolen motorcycle.

On interrogation, they were identified as Nitin, alias Janu, and Adesh Patil, alias Chiku, both residents of Shahpur village in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh,” said Rajesh Kumar. He said the accused had stolen the motorcycle from Badhi Majra village of the district on May 20. “A total of eight stolen motorcycles have been recovered,” said Rajesh Kumar.