Two held with illegal pistols

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 23

Two teams of the district police arrested two persons and seized two illegal country made pistols and one live cartridge from their possession.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said the suspect identified as Paras of Jagadhri and Abhishek, alias Gautam, of Antawa village, were today produced before the court, who remanded them in a one-day police custody. He said Paras was arrested with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge while Abhishek was also held with an illegal pistol.

