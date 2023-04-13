Two held with pistol, cartridges

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 12

A team of CIA-II unit of the Yamunanagar police have arrested two persons and seized a country-made pistol and five live cartridges from their possession. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesperson, said the accused were identified as Rahul alias Suraj of Safilpur village and Shahid of Bijauli village. He added that after registering a case against them under the Arms Act, they were sent to judicial custody.

Rakesh Kumar, incharge of the CIA-II unit, said acting on a tip off, they arrested Rahul from Sadhaura.

During interrogation, Rahul disclosed that he bought the illegal weapon from Shahid.