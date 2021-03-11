Two Hisar farmers buried as well caves in; NDRF carrying rescue operation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 22

Two farmers got buried when a portion of an abandoned well caved in at the fields in Shahdawa village of Hisar district today. The district administration has launched a rescue operation but there is no trace of the two persons so far.

Sources said the farmers, identified as Jagdish and Jaipal, had descended about 40 feet to install an electric motor to extract water from the borewell for irrigation. When they were inside, a portion of the well caved in and the duo reportedly got buried. The family members of the farmers, who were also present at the spot, could not rescue them.

Later, the district administration started a rescue operation as a team of NDRF reached the spot and started digging the earth at some distance from the site in an attempt to reach to the spot where the duo were reportedly buried in the well. Hisar SDM Ashvir Nain is leading the operation at the site.