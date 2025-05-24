DT
Two Hisar varsity students get job in Mumbai firm

Two Hisar varsity students get job in Mumbai firm

Two students from the Department of Printing Technology at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (GJUST), have secured placements at SB Constantia Flexibles, Mumbai, through an on-campus placement drive organised by the University's Training and Placement Cell.
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:02 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Two students from the Department of Printing Technology at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar (GJUST), have secured placements at SB Constantia Flexibles, Mumbai, through an on-campus placement drive organised by the University’s Training and Placement Cell.

Extending his congratulations to the selected students, Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi, Vice-Chancellor, expressed pride in their achievement. He remarked that GJUST, with its cutting-edge curriculum and state-of-the-art infrastructure, remains committed to developing a skilled and industry-ready workforce. He further noted that recruitment by esteemed companies like SB Constantia Flexibles reflects the growing reputation of the university.

Dr Aditya Vir Singh, Assistant Director, Placement, announced that the selected students are Shakti and Sujeet, both from B.Tech. Printing Technology.

