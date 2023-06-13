Two IAS, 7 HCS officers transferred

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

The state government today issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS and seven HCS officers with immediate effect. TL Satyaprakash, Director General, Town and Country Planning, has been posted as Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture, Haryana, and Secretary to Government, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, in addition to his present duties during the leave period of Amit Kumar Agrawal.

J Ganesan has been posted as MD, HAFED, and MD, HARTRON. Subhita Dhaka, CEO, Zila Parishad, Charkhi Dadri, and CEO, DRDA, Charkhi Dadri, has been given the posting of CEO, Zila Parishad, Jhajjar, and CEO, DRDA, Jhajjar, vide Pardeep Kumar-II, who will now be CEO, Zila Parishad, and DRDA, Charkhi Dadri.

Kapil Kumar, SDO (Civil), Shahbad, is now City Magistrate, Kaithal. Navdeep Singh, Joint Director (Admn), Social Justice and Empowerment, has been posted as Joint Director, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes, in addition to his present duties.