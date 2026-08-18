Two interns molested at Sonepat medical college

Two MBBS interns were allegedly molested by a migrant labourer in two separate incidents on the campus of BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat), on the night of August 15.

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The incidents prompted interns and MBBS students of the college to launch a protest on Tuesday, demanding adequate security and safety measures on the campus. They staged a dharna outside the Director’s office for several hours. The protest was called off after the college authorities assured them of taking necessary steps to strengthen security and ensure their safety on the campus.

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Sources said the first incident took place around 10.30 pm when an MBBS intern was returning to her hostel after completing her duty. A man followed her, suddenly covered her mouth and molested her before fleeing when she raised an alarm.

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“The second incident occurred within half an hour, when another intern was followed while returning to her hostel from the library. The accused caught her from behind and fled after she raised an alarm. The incidents triggered protests by students, who alleged inadequate lighting and lack of security guards at several vulnerable points between the hostel and library,” the sources added.

Inspector Urmila, SHO of the Women Police Station, Khanpur, said two separate cases had been registered against Deepak from Uttar Pradesh, on the complaints of both victims. “The accused was working at a hostel construction site on the campus. He was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody,” she added.

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One of the protesting MBBS students said they had also submitted a charter of demands to the Director on Tuesday and urged him to take immediate steps to implement them.

The demands include an immediate meeting with the ACS (Health) and Director (Medical Education and Research) regarding security concerns, recruitment of security guards in adequate numbers and fresh verification of serving guards, including identity, police antecedent, physical and medical checks, besides proper training.

Other demands included strict monitoring of security personnel through duty rosters, attendance and entry registers, a 24x7 electrical maintenance system with accountability for delayed repairs, high-resolution, night-vision CCTV cameras at sensitive locations, dedicated security check-post at the Vita booth, separate entry and exit gates, vehicle and visitor verification, barricading and restrictions on unauthorised outsiders.

Dr JC Dureja, Director of BPS Medical College, did not respond to repeated phone calls seeking his comments.