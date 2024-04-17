Two juveniles nabbed in theft case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 16

The Kurukshetra police have apprehended two juveniles in connection with a two-wheeler theft case registered at the Ladwa police station. Kurukshetra police spokesman said on April 12, Arun Kapoor, a resident of Karnal, in his complaint, stated that he worked as a teacher at a coaching centre in Ladwa. He had parked his two-wheeler outside the centre in the morning but it was missing in the evening. On April 15, two juveniles were arrested in connection with the case and the two-wheeler was recovered. They were produced in a court and they were released on bail.

