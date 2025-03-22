Two kids among four of family die in Bahadurgarh house blast

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a blast at a house in HSVP Sector 9 at Bahadurgarh town here on Saturday evening.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, while the local police have started investigation into the matter, officials said.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra, while confirming the four deaths in the explosion, said the victims had been residing in a rented accommodation.

"A team of forensic experts is at the spot to determine the cause of the blast and the exact location where it occurred,” he added.