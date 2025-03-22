DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Two kids among four of family die in Bahadurgarh house blast

Two kids among four of family die in Bahadurgarh house blast

The cause of the explosion not yet known, say officials
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 10:42 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A fire tender outside the house in Bahadurgarh town. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a blast at a house in HSVP Sector 9 at Bahadurgarh town here on Saturday evening.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, while the local police have started investigation into the matter, officials said.

Bahadurgarh DCP Mayank Mishra, while confirming the four deaths in the explosion, said the victims had been residing in a rented accommodation.

Advertisement

"A team of forensic experts is at the spot to determine the cause of the blast and the exact location where it occurred,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper