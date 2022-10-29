Two killed as bus rams into truck in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal: The driver and conductor of a tourist bus were killed and 20 passengers injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck near Namestey Chowk on the National Highway-44 on Friday . A case has been registered. TNS

ADGP Dr Hanif on deputation with Union Government

Chandigarh: The state government has placed the services of Dr Hanif Qureshi, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at the disposal of Central Government for appointment as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries on deputation for an initial period of five years from the date of joining the post.

