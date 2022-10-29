Two killed as bus rams into truck in Karnal

Karnal: The driver and conductor of a tourist bus were killed and 20 passengers injured after the bus they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck near Namestey Chowk on the National Highway-44 on Friday . A case has been registered. TNS
ADGP Dr Hanif on deputation with Union Government
Chandigarh: The state government has placed the services of Dr Hanif Qureshi, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) at the disposal of Central Government for appointment as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries on deputation for an initial period of five years from the date of joining the post.
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...