Two killed as truck hits bike

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 12

Two persons were crushed to death when a speeding truck rammed into their bike on the Meerut road near Nagla Chowk late Tuesday night. After the incident, the family members and relatives of the victims blocked the road, demanding action against the truck driver. After police assurance, they lifted the blockade.

The deceased have been identified as Vikram and Sanjeev, residents of Rampur Kattabah village in the district. Both Vikram and Sanjeev were plumbers in Karnal and the incident took place when they were coming back to their home. The police have registered a case against the driver of the truck.