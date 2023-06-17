Two killed as truck hits bike

Karnal, June 16
Two men were killed when a truck allegedly hit their bike near Gheer village in the district this morning. The deceased were identified as Kamal, a resident of Shergarh Khalsa, and Balwinder of Gheer village, the police said.
As per family members, Kamal worked at an automobile agency in Karnal as a supervisor, while Balwinder worked at a college in Karnal. The victims were going to Karnal.
A case has been registered against the truck driver.
