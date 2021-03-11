Two killed in accident

Kurukshetra, April 24
Two men were killed and eight people got injured when a car collided with an autorickshaw on Ambala-Hisar road on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Surajbhan and Prem of Kurukshetra.
Suman, a resident of Ismailabad, in her complaint stated that she works as a labourer. On Sunday, she along with Kamlesh, Sunita, Rajan, Ranji, Prem, Laxmi, Tanvi, Rani, wife of Dharambir, Palo Devi, Yogesh, Kirti, Kinjal, Birbhan, Rani, wife of Rajkumar, and Surajbhan, were going towards Ambala in an autorickshaw to attend the bhog of a relative. —
