Two killed in Bhiwani, Jind

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 8

A 30-year-old man was killed by unknown men in Hariyawas village village of Bhiwani district on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Surender. The police said he was sleeping in his fields when the incident happened.

In another incident, a 40-year-old farmer, Rakesh, was shot dead at Budakhera Lather village in Jind district. The police said three Rakesh was working in his fields when three persons opened fire on him. —