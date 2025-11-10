Two killed in car mishap in Kurukshetra

Two people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck near Khanpur Roran village on Dhand Road on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Ravinder Kumar (30), a resident of Hathira village, and Kamal (25), a resident of Barna village in Kurukshetra. As per the information, the victims were cousins and were on their way towards Kurukshetra from Barna village, and as they reached near Khanpur Roran village, their car met with an accident.

After the accident, the vehicle also caught fire and was completely burnt. In his complaint to the police, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Barna village, stated that his younger brother Kamal and cousin Ravinder, who was an advocate in Kaithal, were on their way in Ravinder’s car towards Kurukshetra to inquire about the health conditions of their uncle Pala Ram, who was suffering from cancer.

“Last night, the condition of our uncle deteriorated, so they decided to visit him. Ravinder was driving the car, while I was also following them on a two-wheeler as I had to return soon. Around 12.30 at night, as we reached near Khanpur Roran village, Ravinder’s car collided head-on with a rashly driven truck coming from the Kurukshetra side. Due to the impact of the collision, the car caught fire. With the help of passersby, I managed to rescue them and took them to Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital, Kurukshetra, with the help of an emergency response vehicle (dial 112). The car was completely burnt in the accident,” he added.

As per the Kurukshetra police, a fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames, and the vehicles were removed from the road to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. While Ravinder was declared dead at the hospital, Kamal was undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but he also succumbed to the injuries.

A case has been registered at Kurukshetra University police station under Sections 106, 125 (a), 281, and 324 (4) of the BNS. In-charge Jyotisar police post Sandeep Kumar said the bodies were handed over to the respective families after the post-mortem examinations. A case was registered against the truck driver, and further investigation was underway. The driver is yet to be arrested.