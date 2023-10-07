Two killed in hit-and-run

Gurugram, October 6
Two workers of a private company were killed while another was critically injured after a truck hit their bike near Wazirpur village on Wednesday night.
The deceased have been identified as Arun Ram and Vakil Ram, both natives of Bihar, while the injured was identified as Naveen Ram.
In a complaint lodged with the police, Naveen said: “While on our way back from a birthday party, Arun was riding the bike when a truck hit our vehicle from behind on Pataudi Road near Wazirpur village. All of us were seriously injured, following which we were taken to a nearby private hospital. While I was still being treated at the hospital, Arun and Vakil had succumbed to their injuries.”
A police spokesperson said on Friday that an FIR was registered against an unidentified truck driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...
Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton
In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...
Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data
Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise