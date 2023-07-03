Two killed in mudslide while working in well

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 2

Two labourers were killed in a mudslide on Sunday while trying to fix a dilapidated well in Farrukhnagar’s Jarau village. The police have identified the deceased as Rajender, a resident of Siwadi village, Gurugram, and Manoj of Bihar. It was around 11.30 am that the mud slid and fell on Manoj and Rajender, who were inside the well. As some fellow labourers working around the well raised a hue and cry, some locals soon rushed to help the duo. Both the victims were pulled out of the well and rushed to the Farukhnagar Health Centre, where they were declared brought dead. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC at the Farrukhnagar police station in this regard. The bodies have been kept for postmortem. DC Nishant Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the matter.