Two killed in road accident

Yamunanagar: Two persons were killed when their car allegedly rammed into a tractor-trailer from behind near Jagadhri on the Yamunanagar-Ambala road. The deceased have been identified as Sahil of Yamunanagar and Sumanpreet of Mansa in Punjab. They were taken to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, where they were declared brought dead. A case was registered against the unknown tractor driver. TNS

Man strangles wife to death



Rohtak: A resident of Kahnaur village in Rohtak district allegedly strangled his wife to death over some domestic dispute. The deceased has been identified as Annu and the accused is Sunil Kumar. The police said during an altercation, Sunil started hitting Annu and ultimately strangled her to death. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. TNS

Awareness drive on Lok Adalat

Kurukshetra: District Legal Services Authority Secretary Nitin Raj informed that Special Lok Adalat would be organised from July 29 to August 3. Para-legal Volunteer Joginder Singh distributed pamphlets at Kanipla village as part of an awareness drive today (Saturday).”

