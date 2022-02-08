Two killed in road mishap

Hisar, February 7
Two workers employed under the MNREGS were killed and six others injured when a trolley loaded with bricks overturned and fell on them near Sultanpur village of the district today.
The workers were taking a break in the morning along a roadside when the mishap occurred. The workers were engaged in strengthening the banks of the road. A group of them sat along the roadside for lunch around noon. However, the tractor lost control while giving way to another vehicle. It overturned and the workers were buried under the trolley. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon