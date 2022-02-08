Two killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 7

Two workers employed under the MNREGS were killed and six others injured when a trolley loaded with bricks overturned and fell on them near Sultanpur village of the district today.

The workers were taking a break in the morning along a roadside when the mishap occurred. The workers were engaged in strengthening the banks of the road. A group of them sat along the roadside for lunch around noon. However, the tractor lost control while giving way to another vehicle. It overturned and the workers were buried under the trolley. —