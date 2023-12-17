Two killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 16

Two persons were killed while one suffered injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the Hisar-Chandigarh road on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Amrik Singh (56) and his sister-in-law Palo Devi (50), while injured was identified as Palo Devi’s son Ajay, residents of Khaspur village.

In his complaint to the police, Ram Kumar, a resident of Khaspur village, stated that his father Amrik Singh, aunt Palo Devi and cousin Ajay Kumar were on their way to Ismailabad in Kurukshetra on a two-wheeler.

“At 9 am, the conditions were foggy and Ajay’s two-wheeler was hit by a rashly driven truck coming from Ambala side. They were rushed to the CHC, Chaurmastpur, where my father and aunt were declared dead while Ajay was referred to Civil Hospital, Ambala City. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, he added.

A case was registered. The SHO, Naggal police station, Sunita Dhaka, said, “Two people were killed in the accident and the person who had suffered injuries is out of danger. Efforts are being made to trace the truck.”

#Ambala #Hisar