Two killed in road mishap

Sonepat: Two persons died in an accident near the ITI in Naultha village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway on Thursday. The Israna police have registered a case. The deceased have been identified as Sonu (40) and his nephew Vikas (26) of Seenk village. Sonu’s uncle Bhopal Malik, in his complaint to police, said that the duo, who were on the way to their village from Panipat on a motorcycle, were Sonu hit by a tractor-trailer coming from the wrong side. TNS
Man held with banned drug
Yamunanagar: A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Yamuanagar police has arrested a person and recovered 648 capsules of a banned drug (tramadol) from his possession. The accused has been identified as Dinesh of Sulkhani village of Ambala.
