Two killed in two mishaps

Two persons were killed in two road accidents in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased were identified as Harshjeet of Nakhrojpur village of Kurukshetra district and Rocky of Mehmoodpur village of Yamunanagar district.

Rahul of Dhanani village of Kurukshetra district told the police that he and Harshjeet worked at a factory in Kala Amb. He said they were going to their villages on a motorcycle when they stopped on the way to ease themselves, Harshjeet was hit by a car. He added that he was rushed to the community health centre at Sadhaura, where he was declared dead.

Pradeep of Mehmoodpur village told the police he, along with Rocky, was going to Paonta Sahib at night on Wednesday when they lost control over the motorcycle near Kandaiwala village and their motorcycle hit a tree, resulting in injuries to them.

He added that Rocky died during treatment at a trauma centre in Yamunanagar.