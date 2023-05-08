Two killed, one hurt in accident

Kurukshetra, May 7
Two youths were killed while one suffered injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding on got hit by a car in Pehowa late last night. The car driver managed to flee the spot. The injured were rushed to CHC Pehowa where they were declared brought dead. A case has been registered at the Pehowa police station. — TNS
Man killed in hit-and-run
Gurugram: A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit and run incident while returning home after dinner from Bajghera last night. The victim, Santosh Kumar, was accompanied by his roommate when he was struck by a speeding car from behind. The police registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Bajghera police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre says ready for dialogue; drones, copters for surveillance
23K moved to safety | Opposition for President’s rule
Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief's arrest; govt sends panel for talks
Support swells at Jantar Mantar | Punjab farm unions, 100 kh...
Chill may trigger fungal diseases, fear orchardists
Cherry, plum yield in HP already down