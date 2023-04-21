Two killed, three hurt in car mishap

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 20

Two persons were killed while three suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree after allegedly being hit by another vehicle from the rear side on the NH-44 on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Narottam Singh and Ajit Singh, while the injured were Vijay Kumar, Surjit Kumar and Pankaj, residents of Himachal Pradesh.

In his complaint to the police, Pankaj, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, stated that they were returning to HP after visiting Satlok Ashram in Rohtak. Vijay was driving, Pankaj was sitting next to him, while Surjit, Narottam and Ajit were sitting at the back.

It was around 9.40 pm near Sanwla village on the Pipli-Shahabad stretch when their car was hit by a speeding car from the rear due to which the driver lost control and the vehicle rammed into a tree.

The injured were taken to LNJP hospital where Narottam (85), and Ajit were declared dead. The remaining three were undergoing treatment.

The accused driver managed to flee the spot. A case has been registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.