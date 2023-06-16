 Two M3M promoters held in money laundering case by ED : The Tribune India

Two M3M promoters held in money laundering case by ED

Says Judge Sudhir Parmar was indirectly bribed, flat in Gurugram purchased

Two M3M promoters held in money laundering case by ED


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 15

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) late on Wednesday night arrested Basant Bansal, director in M3M India Holdings Private Ltd since 2012, and Pankaj Bansal, director in M3M India Private Limited from 2011 to April 1, 2023, and produced them before a Panchkula court today where the investigation agency was granted a five-day remand of the duo.

The ED told the Panchkula court that the then CBI/ED judge Sudhir Parmar was indirectly bribed and a flat was bought to favour Lalit Goyal, a key person of the IREO group and M3M promoters.

Based on the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)’s FIR dated April 17, the ED had registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on June 13 against Judge Sudhir Parmar, who is now suspended, his nephew Ajay Parmar, Roop Bansal, one of the promoters of M3M, and others.

The ED found that Sudhir Parmar was posted as a CBI judge in Panchkula on November 18, 2021, while Lalit Goyal, MD of the IREO group, was arrested on November 16, 2021. The ED’s prosecution complaint against Goyal was filed on January 14, 2021, and the cognisance was taken on January 21, 2022. It was later found that IREO and M3M had also siphoned off funds worth Rs 400 crore which are under investigation.

“...till date even after a lapse of 1.5 years, charges are yet to be framed in the case. The case has been listed many times but postponed each time for disposal of pending applications of accused entities/persons,” said the ED. During the court proceedings on August 5/8, 2022, Sudhir Parmar allowed Goyal’s application for travelling abroad while in a similar matter, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) court didn’t grant him permission, added the ED.

The ACB’s FIR alleged that Sudhir Parmar as judge of the PMLA court didn’t let Roop and Basant become the accused and in return, his nephew Ajay Parmar was given employment by M3M directors. The ED found that the income tax returns of Ajay Parmar revealed that his income jumped from Rs 2.64 lakh (2020-21) to Rs 9 lakh in 2021-22. “The substantial increase in salary by M3M Directors during the period when the ED was investigating for supplementary prosecution complaint can be directly linked to Sudhir Parmar who was the jurisdictional judge in the ED case,” said the ED.

Apart from it, Ajay Parmar received Rs 40 lakh from August 2022 to February 2023 from an unknown entity. He then transferred Rs 41.10 lakh to his mother Pushpa Devi which was utilised to buy a flat, claimed the ED. From August 1, 2022, to March 2, 2023, Pushpa Devi also received Rs 54 lakh through an unknown entity. “The flat is in Gurugram and is a Benami asset of Sudhir Parmar and further proceeds of crime under PMLA,” said the ED.

The ED said the custodial interrogation of both Basant and his son Pankaj was required as “they have been totally non-cooperative, evasive and misleading during the investigation conducted till now”. Roop was arrested in the IREO case on June 8.

