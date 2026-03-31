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Home / Haryana / Two masked men fire 8 rounds outside ex-MLA’s factory in Yamunanagar

Two masked men fire 8 rounds outside ex-MLA’s factory in Yamunanagar

Eyewitnesses told police the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, covered their faces, and fled after the shooting

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:53 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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Two masked men allegedly fired eight rounds outside the particle-board factory of former INLD Yamunanagar MLA Dilbag Singh in Yamunanagar district. The incident occurred around 10 pm, causing panic among workers present.

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Eyewitnesses told police the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, covered their faces, and fled after the shooting. Police teams from CIA-I, CIA-II, and the Jathlana police station investigated, and SP Kamaldeep Goyal inspected the spot.

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The police seized empty bullet shells and are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. “Initial investigations suggest personal enmity or intimidation might be the motive,” said Amit Kumar, SHO of the Jathlana police station.

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A case has been registered against unknown miscreants based on the factory security guard’s complaint.

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