Two MC employees sacked, explanation sought from 31

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 10

Two outsourced employees were terminated and 31 employees were issued explanation notices after the Minister for Urban Local Bodies (ULB), Kamal Gupta, conducted a surprise inspection at the offices of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Panipat, on Tuesday morning.

The action came after the minister found them absent from their duty without any information.

However, some employees reported late to their work place, but the Minister had already marked them absent and directed the Commissioner to initiate action against them.

Following the ULB Minister’s direction, RK Singh, Commissioner, MC, has ordered termination of services of the two outsourced employees – Vinod Kumar, a clerk in the rent branch and Rinku, a peon, with immediate effect. Besides, the Commissioner also served show-cause notices to 31 employees and directed them to file their reply by Wednesday evening. According to MC officials, Gupta reached the MC office at 9.17am in a private vehicle and checked the attendance registers of the accounts branch, audit, technical, planning branch, Commissioner’s office, Mayor’s office, DMC offices in Palika Bazar and on Railway road.

The minister immediately summoned the attendance register of all branches and took the attendance of the employees, including outsourced employees by their names, the sources added.

RK Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said two outsourced employees had been terminated from the job as they were found absent during the surprise inspection conducted by the ULB Minister this morning. Besides, notices have been served on 31 employees of various branches and explanation has been sought from them, as they were also found absent during the inspection, the Commissioner maintained.