Two men get 20-year rigorous imprisonment for rape

Tribune News Service

Panipat/Sonepat, September 17

A fast-track court in the district awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a man for raping a 14-year-old girl of Madlauda area.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh upon the convict, Gurmej, under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

In case of the non-payment of the fine, Gurmej will undergo further RI for three years.

The crime was reported on December 6, 2017.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, she had gone to a grocery store, where Gurmej met her and told her that her father had been injured. He lured her into meeting with her father, but instead took her to Panipat and raped her. The girl gained consciousness the next day.

She said in her complaint that Gurmej had threatened to kill her brother and father if she told anyone about the incident.

Meanwhile in Sonepat, another man was awarded 20 years of RI for raping a 17-year-old girl of a village in Kharkhoda area of the district.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 upon the convict, Sanjay. In case of the non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo further RI of 21 months.

The incident was reported on May 11, 2021. In his complaint, the father of the victim had said his daughter went missing on the night of May 10 and he suspected that Sanjay, a resident of the same village, along with his three friends, had abducted his daughter.

Following the complaint, Sanjay was booked for kidnapping. After the medical examination of the victim, charges of rape were added to the FIR.