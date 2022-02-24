Two metal factories sealed in Jagadhri

Yamunanagar, February 23
A team of the Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has sealed two metal factories in Jagadhri, which were allegedly being run without obtaining the change of land use (CLU) documents and passing a site plan/building plan from the MCYJ. The authorities of the MCYJ had got complaints regarding this. On the directions of Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, MCYJ, a team was formed, which conducted an inspection of the factories on Tuesday and sealed these after their owners failed to provide documents related to the CLU and site plan. —
