 Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder : The Tribune India

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks of murder

Kin of the deceased mourning the loss.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 16

In a shocking incident, two Mewati men suspected of cattle smuggling were allegedly kidnapped from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district and burnt alive in Haryana.

The two identified as Nasir (27) and Junaid (35) were residents of Gopal Garh village and were allegedly abducted late Wedneday night by a group of Gau Rakshaks. They were found dead in a charred vehicle at Loharu in Bhiwani today morning.

The kin of the deceased have accused Bajrang Dal activists and Gau Rakshaks of murder, even as the Rajasthan police have so far registered a case of abduction.

The victims

The suspect have been identified as Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member from Gurugram, and Shrikant Marora from Nuh, both Gau Rakshaks.

Loharu DSP Jagat Singh said, “We were informed in the morning about a burnt Bolero with two charred bodies in it. We got CFSL team on the spot and identified the vehicle through its chassis number. We are still not sure whether they were burnt in the car by an accident or were murdered. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate the case.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Bharatpur IG Gaurav Srivastava confirmed that a burnt down vehicle was found in Bhiwani district of Haryana. He added that the vehicle had the bodies of two alleged cow smugglers.

A case has been registered under Sections 143, 365, 367 and 368 of IPC in Bharatpur.

The police have so far not clarified on recovery of any cattle or criminal history of the victims.

According to families, Nasir and Junaid were visiting a nearby village in their Bolero jeep last evening to fetch some household items. In the wee hours of today their cousin was informed about their abduction by 8 to 10 men. By afternoon, the family got a call about their charred vehicle being found in Loharu along with the bodies.

As per Nasir’s brother Hamid, “They were poor men earning their living and had no cattle with them. The families are in shock. His wife is still unconscious. They had married recently and were planning to have children. My brother had nothing to do with cattle smuggling."

“I am yet to come to terms with this. They have not killed Junaid but also me and my three children. He was a god fearing, honest man. I was told that some men had taken him away. Ever since I was fearing the worst. They didn’t even leave me the chance to bury him with dignity,” said Junaid’s wife Sajida.

