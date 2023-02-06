Two minor brothers die due to geyser gas leak in Haryana’s Hisar

PTI

Hisar, February 6

Two brothers allegedly died of suffocation due to gas leak from a geyser in this district of Haryana, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Madhav (10) and Soham (13) were taking a bath. They had fainted due to gas leak from the geyser, they said.

When both the boys did not come out for a long time, their mother went to the bathroom and found them lying unconscious.

They were taken to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police added.