Two minor brothers die due to geyser gas leak in Haryana’s Hisar

Hisar, February 6
Two brothers allegedly died of suffocation due to gas leak from a geyser in this district of Haryana, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when Madhav (10) and Soham (13) were taking a bath. They had fainted due to gas leak from the geyser, they said.
When both the boys did not come out for a long time, their mother went to the bathroom and found them lying unconscious.
They were taken to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powerful earthquake kills more than 2,300 people in Turkey, Syria
Hundreds are still believed to be trapped under rubble, and ...
Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday
Chances of Parliament taking up a discussion on Motion of Th...
Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now
Frank Hoogerbeets describes himself one having ‘utmost respe...
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against appointment of lawyer LCV Gowri as Madras High Court judge
Some purported statements of the lawyer, allegedly against M...
PM Modi unveils India’s biggest helicopter manufacturing facility in Karnataka
It will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helic...