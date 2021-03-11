Two minor girls charred to death in shanty fire in Shahabad

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 26

Two minor girls were killed after a fire broke out in a shanty near Maya colony of Shahabad on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Sharda(3) and Radhika(6).

As per the information, the children were sleeping in the shanty while the parents who work as labourers had gone to work at the Shahabad railway station. Over 20 goats were also killed in the incident. Their six-year-old son Sunny was also playing there fortunately managed to escape.

The exact reason behind the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. The neighbours who spotted the fire tried to douse the flames and a fire tender was also pressed into service but both girls were charred to death. The bodies of the minor girls were shifted to LNJP hospital for postmortem. The family belongs to Bihar and had been living here for over two years.

Kaushi, the father of minor girls, said after preparing the food he and his wife had gone to work leaving the three children behind. They had no idea how the fire broke out.

Lakshmi, the mother of the minors, was inconsolable after seeing the charred bodies.

Kapil Sharma, SDM, Shahabad, said “Two girls have lost their lives in the incident and we are with the family. Around 20 goats were also killed.” Mukul Kumar, DC, Kurukshetra, said, “The district officials have visited the family and I have directed the officials to prepare reports so that the victims can be provided financial assistance as per the government norms at the earliest.”