Two months gone, no district town planner in Karnal MC building branch

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 2

Even after two months, the post of District Town Planner (DTP) in the building branch of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) is lying vacant. In the absence of the DTP, residents who have filed for the approval of building plans are a harried lot.

Production poor this year When it was a council, it had four building inspectors, but now it has only one. After the inception of the KMC, the area has been increased, but the sanctioned posts are almost the same. It requires one senior town planner, two DTPs, four ATPs, 20 inspectors. Senior MC official

As per the information, over 100 files of building plans are pending for the approval. A civic body official said the KMC did not have a permanent DTP for a long time. DTP on deputation had been working here and that too was been transferred on March 31, he added.

Since the government has made all the processes online, so the role of the DTP is very crucial as without his log in ID no file of building plan can be processed, the official said.

“I have applied for the approval of a building plan of my shop, but due to non-availability of the DTP it was not approved so far. I have been making rounds of the office, but only assurances have been given that the DTP will join soon,” said Pardeep Kumar, a resident.

Similarly, Rakesh Kumar, another resident, said he had applied for the building plan of his shop around three months back but he was still awaiting for it to be approved. An official said not only the building plan, but also the planning of the city was being affected without the DTP. Besides, anti-encroachment drive and inspection of unauthorised colonies had been affected, he added.

He told that the staff position of the building branch is almost the same prior to the inception of the KMC. When it was a council, it had four building inspectors, but now it has only one inspector. Earlier, the XEN had the charge of the DTP, but now the DTP has the sole responsibility. “After the inception of the KMC, the area has been increased, but the sanctioned posts are almost the same. It requires one senior town planner (STP), two DTPs, four ATPs, 20 inspectors,” he added.

Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC, said he has sent the demand for the DTP and it will be filled soon.