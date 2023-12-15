Two months on, 3 arrested for theft at jeweller's house

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 14

With the arrest of three persons, the Karnal police have solved the case of theft of goods worth Rs 97 lakh from a jeweller’s house. The police have recovered the stolen from the jeweller’s house in October.

DSP Bir Singh said the police identified the accused as Bihar natives Chalitra (from Supaul), Mohammad Jahir (from Madhubani), and Kasindra (from Jagatpur village). Chalitra and Jahir were residing in Sukarapur Colony at Delhi, while Kasindra was living in Gurugram.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Chalitra and Mohammad Jahir on December 6 and produced them in court on December 7. They were remanded to 10 days in police custody. The police recovered a diamond bracelet and a ring, worth Rs 95 lakh, from them.

Based on information provided by them, the police nabbed the third suspect from Gurugram and recovered a watch worth Rs 2 lakh from him, the DSP added.

The police registered a case under Sections 381 and 454 of the IPC at Sector 32/33 police station on October 26, following the complaint lodged by Jitender Kumar, a resident of Sector 7, who owns a jewellery shop on Kunjpura Road.

According to the complaint, five days before the incident, the family had hired a domestic help named Chalitra through an agency. Jitender’s son Chirag had kept his bracelet, ring and watch in a cupboard before going to bed. The next day these items were missing. They discovered that Chalitra had disappeared, which made him the prime suspect in the theft.

During investigation, the trio confessed that they had planned and executed the theft together, and were part of a gang that committed such crimes.

The police also found that the accused had four previous cases registered against them in Delhi. The accused were presented in court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody, the DSP said.

