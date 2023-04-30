Two more held for multi-crore heist

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 29

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two more accused in connection with the multi-crore heist from a society flat in the Kherki Daula area. The STF has recovered Rs 1.84 crore from their possession.

According to an STF spokesperson the arrested accused were identified as Sonu Dabas and Monu Dabas, both real brothers and residents of Sector 2, Rohtak.

The spokesperson said the STF had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on each on their heads.

Nabbed in Jaipur Both accused were arrested from Jaipur. We have taken them on seven-day police remand. An amount of Rs 1.84 crore has been seized from them. In this case, 25 accused have already been arrested. —Jaiveer Rathee, STF, Gurugram

“Both accused were arrested from Jaipur on April 21. We have taken them on seven days police remand. During interrogation Rs 1.84 crore have been recovered from them. In this case, 25 accused have been arrested till now and a total amount of Rs 14.50 crore recovered. During interrogation the names of other persons have come to the fore. They will be investigated soon,” said Jaiveer Rathee, DSP, STF, Gurugram.

An FIR was registered on August 21, 2021, at the Kherki Daula police station regarding the incident of theft. Later, sections of theft, Arms and Corruption Act were added under conspiracy.

Santosh Singh filed had filed a complaint on behalf of Alpha Corp Management Services Private Limited.

On August 25, 2021, the investigation of the case was given to Sector-31 crime branch. Initially, it was stated that around Rs 50 lakh were stolen. The crime branch had arrested 10 accused and the case was transferred to the STF on October 30, 2021.

The STF arrested more accused, including two Delhi-based businessmen and two doctors from Gurugram.

An arrested doctor had named the then DCP South, Dheeraj Setia, who was also accused in the case. The STF also arrested the mastermind of heist gangster Vikas Lagarpuria in December 2022.

A supplementary challan was presented by the STF against gangster Lagarpuria, in February 2023, and his accomplice Vikrant, who was arrested later. The STF removed the name of Dheeraj Setia from the list of main accused and kept it in Khana No. 2. This theory of the STF was not accepted by the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal. The court made it clear that no one could be considered innocent only on the basis of the report of the polygraph test. The case is still pending in the court.