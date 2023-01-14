Two more held in doctor’s murder case

Kurukshetra, January 13
The Kurukshetra police have arrested two more accused, including a woman, in connection with the robbery and murder case of Dr Vanita Arora. The accused have been identified as Poonam, a resident of Kurukshetra, and Ketram, a resident of UP.
Poonam had worked as a domestic help at the doctor’s house from December 2021 to July 2022, and Ketram has been working as a help for the past eight years. They have been arrested for hatching the conspiracy. They were produced before a court which sent them to one-day police remand.
Dr Vanita Arora (60) was killed on Monday night after four men entered her house in Kurukshetra to rob her and her husband Dr Atul Arora. The couple used to run a clinic at their home.
SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Poonam was removed from her job last year, but she had all information about the place where the couple used to keep ornaments. Their motive was to rob the couple and then divide the cash and ornaments between them.”
The SP said, “Four accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 19.50 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh have been recovered.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab