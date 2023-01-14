Two more held in doctor’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 13

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two more accused, including a woman, in connection with the robbery and murder case of Dr Vanita Arora. The accused have been identified as Poonam, a resident of Kurukshetra, and Ketram, a resident of UP.

Poonam had worked as a domestic help at the doctor’s house from December 2021 to July 2022, and Ketram has been working as a help for the past eight years. They have been arrested for hatching the conspiracy. They were produced before a court which sent them to one-day police remand.

Dr Vanita Arora (60) was killed on Monday night after four men entered her house in Kurukshetra to rob her and her husband Dr Atul Arora. The couple used to run a clinic at their home.

SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “Poonam was removed from her job last year, but she had all information about the place where the couple used to keep ornaments. Their motive was to rob the couple and then divide the cash and ornaments between them.”

The SP said, “Four accused have already been arrested in connection with the case. Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 19.50 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh have been recovered.”