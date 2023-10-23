Two more held in drug unit case

Ambala, October 22
The police have arrested two men in connection with the illegal drug unit unearthed on October 14 under the limits of the Panjokhra police station.
The suspects are Manish Kumar of Sonepat and Delhi resident Ashish Kumar. The duo was produced in court. While Manish was sent to two-day police remand, Ashish has been remanded in judicial custody. A joint team of the Haryana Food and Drug Administration and the Ambala Police had unearthed the illegal unit preparing anabolic steroids and health supplements.
