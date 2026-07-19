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Home / Haryana / Two murders in 24 hours rock Haryana's Jhajjar

Two murders in 24 hours rock Haryana's Jhajjar

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:20 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Bereaved family members of security contractor at Chhara village in Jhajjar.
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Two separate murder incidents within a span of 24 hours have sent shockwaves across Jhajjar district. A security contractor engaged at a toll plaza in Chhara village was shot dead, while a grocery shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death in Bahadurgarh town.

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In the first incident, the security contractor, identified as Neeraj (42), was allegedly shot dead by co-villagers in Chhara village late on Saturday night. His nephew, Manjeet (23), also sustained a bullet injury while trying to intervene and is undergoing treatment.

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According to reports, Neeraj was called to Baharana Road on the pretext of discussing an issue. When he reached the spot along with his nephew, an argument broke out between them and others. The accused allegedly opened fire on Neeraj at close range. A bullet also hit Manjeet during the incident.

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The assailants fled the spot after perpetrating the crime, while both injured were rushed to a hospital in Rohtak, where doctors declared Neeraj dead. The police and forensic teams reached the spot, collected evidence and registered a case.

Old enmity is stated to be the reason behind the murder. Neeraj along with his brother used to provide manpower to the toll company; however, police sources said the incident was unrelated to their professional work. Sunil, the investigating officer, said a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

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In another incident reported from Chhotu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh, a 45-year-old grocery shopkeeper, Abhishek Singh, was allegedly killed after a dispute over the repayment of money for ration supplied on credit. His 13-year-old son, Abhiraj, was also injured in the attack.

Abhishek, originally from Bihar, ran a grocery shop in the locality. He had allegedly provided groceries worth around Rs 9,000 to a neighbour on credit. Despite repeated requests, the money was reportedly not returned.

According to reports, Abhishek had gone to the neighbour’s house along with his son to demand repayment. During an argument, the accused allegedly attacked both of them with a knife before fleeing the spot. Abhishek died in the attack, while his son was admitted to the Bahadurgarh Trauma Centre for treatment. The police reached the spot after receiving information and have initiated an investigation to trace the accused.

No case had been registered till the filing of the report. The two back-to-back murders have raised concerns over law and order in the district, with the police continuing investigations in both cases.

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