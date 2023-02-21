Two murders in 24 hrs rock Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, February 20

Two murders in 24 hours rocked Jhajjar district on Monday. Killers are unidentified in both cases.

A property dealer, identified as Sudesh (50) of Majri village here, was shot dead by an unidentified killer on the outskirts of the village when the former was returning home in his car. The killer managed to flee from the spot .In another case, a factory worker, identified as Ravi of Darbhanga (Bihar), was found murdered in Bahadurgarh here.

