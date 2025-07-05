DT
Two nabbed for demanding commission

Two nabbed for demanding commission

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:00 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
The Gurugram police have arrested two individuals for allegedly demanding commission from beneficiaries in exchange for helping them obtain government-sanctioned compensation. The accused have been identified as Vikas (32), a resident of Hingwahera village in Khairthal district, Rajasthan, and Mahender Kumar (48), a resident of Heli Mandi, Gurugram.

Authorities also recovered three mobile phones and a Maruti Brezza car from their possession.

“Both accused were working for an RO company, while Mahender Kumar also runs a pathology lab in Pataudi. Along with their associates, they would access lists from CSC offices of individuals whose government compensation was pending. They would then contact the beneficiaries and demand a commission in exchange for processing their payments,” said a police spokesperson.

The complainant alleged that his elder brother passed away in January 2024 and his wife had applied for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh under a Central scheme. While the Haryana government had sanctioned the compensation, the funds were delayed due to the lack of a joint bank account between the widow and her daughters. “On June 14, the accused called my brother’s wife and offered to expedite to process in exchange of 30 per cent commission on the compensation amount. She refused and filed a police complaint,” the complainant alleged.

