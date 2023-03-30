Two nabbed for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 29

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly beating a person to death at Ghata here yesterday night.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit of Ghata and his servant, a native of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. Ankit told the police that he owned a plot in the area from which several items has been stolen. “On Tuesday night, Ankit and his servant were guarding the plot when two persons, Rafigul, 40, and Isruddin, trespassed on the plot. The owner caught them a locked them in a room. They were beaten by sticks. Today morning, Rafigul was found dead,” the police said.

The police got information regarding the incident today morning. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested both the suspects.