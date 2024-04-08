Two Nuh cops caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 7

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught two police personnel red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

The accused have been identified as Sub-Inspector Surender and Head Constable Birpal, who were posted at the Ferozepur Jhirka police station (for 112 helpline) in Nuh district.

A government spokesperson said the ACB team received a complaint that the accused were demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in exchange for not registering a false case against him. The complainant said the accused had already taken tyres worth Rs 1.5 lakh from him as bribe.

The ACB team devised a plan to catch the accused and arrested them after catching them red-handed while taking the bribe of Rs 5,000. A case has been registered against the accused at the Gurugram ACB police station and further investigation is underway.

“Immediately inform the ACB on its toll-free numbers — 1800-180-2022 or 1064 — if any officer or employee demands bribe,” the spokesperson appealed to the public.

