Two of three nabbed for firing at Tiger Shroff belong to Sonepat

Two of the three persons arrested at Kota railway station in Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, Rehan and a 17-year-old minor, belong to Haryana’s Sonepat, while Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who claimed responsibility for the firing, hails from Panipat.

The trio, probably heading to Nepal from Mumbai, was arrested following a swift 15-minute operation from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

Advertisement

The Kota police handed over the three to a Mumbai police team, which arrested them and produced them before a magistrate for transit remand to take them to the Maharashtra capital.

Advertisement

As the investigation into the incident on Sunday evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area gathered pace, the police said that Rehan was in touch with Pandit.

At a press conference in Mumbai in the evening, a senior police official, however, said the third accused was not a minor. “One is 18 years old and the other two are 22 years old,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan. “Five to six rounds were fired at Tiger Shroff’s car,” he said, adding that a motorcycle used by them was found in Andheri.

Advertisement

Car chased in Sonepat, claims film producer Film producer Amit Jani has alleged his vehicle was chased by unidentified individuals in Sonepat and they attempted to stop it at gunpoint on Sunday evening. The “Udaipur Files” producer said the incident took place when he was returning from Jammu to Noida. A police official said the matter was being investigated.

Rehan (18), a Class IX dropout from Devru village, was earlier arrested near Butana village in Sonepat on August 19 after a country-made pistol and three live cartridges were allegedly recovered from his possession. A case was registered against him under the Arms Act at the Baroda police station in Gohana and he is currently out on bail.

The minor was arrested by the Baroda police in July last year after a stolen motorcycle was allegedly recovered from his possession. The third person arrested, Ritik, alias Roshan, is from Begusarai in Bihar.

According to information, Rehan was living with his mother and brother in Devru village separately from his father Rahisuddin, who has been living at the Idgah Colony in Sonepat city for the past 10 to 12 years.

Rehan’s mother works as a labourer at a private factory. His aunt Afsana said he had left for Gurugram around a month ago, telling the family that he wanted to learn welding. She said he had called his mother around 15 days ago and told her that he would return home soon. Rahisuddin blamed his son’s “friend circle” for his alleged involvement in the case registered a few months ago.

The minor’s father, who works as a labourer, said his son was a Class XII student and was also learning tile and stone-laying work in Gohana. He said his son had left the house on September 13 and he had no information about his whereabouts since then.

The Sonepat police visited the homes of Rehan and the minor on Monday to gather information about them.

Meanwhile, Pandit’s name had earlier surfaced in several extortion cases registered in Panipat district. A native of Rerkalan village, the Pandit family had left the village around 10 years ago. His parents were arrested by the police in connection with a few cases.

Born in 2001, Pandit was a Class XII passout and had migrated to Italy four years ago. He later reportedly reached the US through a “donkey route”. He came in contact with Randeep Malik of Jind and started working for the Bishnoi gang. After that, he came in contact with Harry Boxer of Rajasthan and started working with him.

However, the police said they had no information about Pandit’s whereabouts. At least five criminal cases have been registered against him at various police stations in Panipat for allegedly demanding ransom from businessmen, doctors and farmers. The Haryana Police have also issued lookout circulars against him twice.

Meanwhile, the shooting targeting the popular “War” star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff’s son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

A purported audio clip in which Pandit is heard claiming Tiger Shroff was attacked because he ignored warnings not to work with superstar Salman Khan was circulated widely across several media platforms.

Pandit can be heard demanding an apology from Salman Khan to the Bishnoi gang and community. The star was allegedly involved in the shooting of a blackbuck, sacred to the Bishnoi community, in 1998. If there was no apology, others in the film fraternity close to the star would also be targeted, Pandit threatened in the video.

PTI cannot vouch for the authenticity of the clip.

Giving details of the operation to arrest those involved in the shooting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The accused fled towards Surat after the firing and subsequently boarded a train bound for Jaipur. The Mumbai police tracked their movements, contacted Rajasthan Police and secured their interception at Kota railway station with the assistance of the local police.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised the “regime change” slogan of the opposition while slamming Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, over what he claimed was a spate of shootings, murders, extortion and kidnappings in the state.

The All India Cine Workers Association said this was not an isolated incident. “Today, it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe,” it said in a statement.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Shroff is one of Bollywood’s premier action stars and martial artistes, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo. He debuted with the film “Heropanti” in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with films like “Baaghi”, “Baaghi 2” and the YRF Spy Universe hit “War”.

He and Salman Khan have never worked together in any film. But the Bollywood superstar and his father are close friends and have starred together in many films.

On Sunday night, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said after meeting Shroff that time had come to uproot criminal networks once again. “It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets,” he said. (With PTI inputs from Mumbai)