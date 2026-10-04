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Home / Haryana / Two Panipat school students selected for ISRO visit

Two Panipat school students selected for ISRO visit

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Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Students at Indian Space Research Organisation, Hyderabad.
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Two students of Government Aarohi Model Senior Secondary School, Chhajpur Kalan, in Bapoli block, have been selected for an educational exposure visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hyderabad, under an initiative of the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP).

The educational exposure programme is being held from September 27 to October 3. A total of 48 meritorious students from across Haryana have been selected for the programme. Both students representing Panipat district are from Government Aarohi Model Senior Secondary School, Chhajpur Kalan.

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The selected students are Ishu of Class XI and Khushi of Class XII, both from the science stream.

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Their selection is a significant achievement for the school and highlights the academic potential of students studying in government schools. The visit will provide the students with first-hand exposure to space science, scientific research, advanced technology and India’s space programme. It will also help them connect classroom learning with real-world scientific applications. As part of the programme, the students are also scheduled to visit important cultural and historical landmarks in Hyderabad, making the educational tour a combination of scientific learning, experiential education and cultural exposure.

The initiative is aligned with the broader objective of providing government-school students with opportunities to interact with reputed scientific and educational institutions. It also seeks to encourage interest in STEM education, innovation, research and emerging technologies.

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The school expressed gratitude to the Department of School Education, Haryana; Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Panchkula; state and district education authorities; and all officers and coordinators involved in facilitating the programme. The school also acknowledged the support and encouragement of Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda.

At the district level, the school appreciated the guidance and support of Kulbhushan Jain, APC, Panipat, and Manish Gupta, DPC, Panipat, along with officials of the Education Department. Principal Hemlata Balyan, along with the school staff and the School Management Committee (SMC), congratulated Ishu and Khushi on their selection. She said such exposure opportunities broaden students’ horizons, strengthen scientific curiosity and inspire them to pursue future opportunities in science, technology, research and innovation.

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